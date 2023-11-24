Halftime Report

The last time Longwood and Delaware State met, the match was decided by 26 points, but it sure doesn't look like the final score will be so lopsided this time. A win is still up for grabs for either team after one quarter, but Longwood is up 35-32 over Delaware State.

Longwood entered the game having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Delaware State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Delaware State Hornets @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: Delaware State 1-4, Longwood 3-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia

What to Know

Delaware State is 0-3 against Longwood since November of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. The Delaware State Hornets will head out on the road to face off against the Longwood Lancers at 3:00 p.m. ET at Joan Perry Brock Center. Delaware State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

The point spread may have favored Delaware State last Monday, but the final result did not. They took a 81-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Highlanders.

Even though they lost, Delaware State were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as N.J. Tech only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, Longwood waltzed into Saturday's game with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 73-66 win over the Eagles.

The Hornets bumped their record down to 1-4 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 58.7 points per game. As for the Lancers, their win bumped their record up to 3-1.

While only Longwood took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Longwood is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. Anyone thinking of taking Delaware State against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played Longwood.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Delaware State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Longwood struggles in that department as they've been even better at 44.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Longwood is a big 13.5-point favorite against Delaware State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

Series History

Longwood has won all of the games they've played against Delaware State in the last 5 years.

Dec 03, 2022 - Longwood 75 vs. Delaware State 49

Dec 04, 2021 - Longwood 78 vs. Delaware State 58

Nov 16, 2018 - Longwood 89 vs. Delaware State 73

Injury Report for Longwood

Trey Hicks: Game-Time Decision (Knee)

Injury Report for Delaware State

No Injury Information