Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: SC Upstate 5-16, Longwood 15-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 25, 2025 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming:

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Longwood Lancers and the SC Upstate Spartans are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joan Perry Brock Center. The timing is sure in the Lancers' favor as the team sits on three straight wins at home while the Spartans have been banged up by four consecutive losses on the road.

On Wednesday, Longwood narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past Radford 77-74.

Even though they won, Longwood struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, SC Upstate couldn't handle High Point on Wednesday and fell 86-77.

Longwood's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 15-6. As for SC Upstate, their loss dropped their record down to 5-16.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Longwood hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.6 points per game. However, it's not like SC Upstate struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Longwood came up short against SC Upstate in their previous matchup back in February of 2024, falling 69-64. Can Longwood avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

SC Upstate has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Longwood.