Who's Playing

Winthrop Eagles @ Longwood Lancers

Current Records: Winthrop 15-10, Longwood 14-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia

Joan Perry Brock Center -- Farmville, Virginia

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Winthrop Eagles and the Longwood Lancers are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Joan Perry Brock Center. Winthrop will be strutting in after a win while the Lancers will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Wednesday, everything went the Eagles' way against the Buccaneers as the Eagles made off with a 67-46 win. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 35-13.

Meanwhile, Longwood's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fourth straight defeat. They took a 69-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Spartans. Longwood didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Eagles' win bumped their record up to 15-10. As for the Lancers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost seven of their last eight matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-11 record this season.

Winthrop beat the Lancers 68-60 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Winthrop since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Winthrop has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Longwood.