Who's Playing

Charleston Southern @ Longwood

Current Records: Charleston Southern 7-13; Longwood 15-7

What to Know

The Charleston Southern Buccaneers haven't won a game against the Longwood Lancers since Jan. 12 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Charleston Southern and Longwood will face off in a Big South battle at 6 p.m. ET at Willett Hall.

The matchup between the Buccaneers and the Winthrop Eagles on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Charleston Southern falling 76-64 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Longwood as they fell 63-59 to the Radford Highlanders on Thursday.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia

Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Longwood have won eight out of their last 14 games against Charleston Southern.