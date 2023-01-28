Who's Playing
Charleston Southern @ Longwood
Current Records: Charleston Southern 7-13; Longwood 15-7
What to Know
The Charleston Southern Buccaneers haven't won a game against the Longwood Lancers since Jan. 12 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Saturday. Charleston Southern and Longwood will face off in a Big South battle at 6 p.m. ET at Willett Hall.
The matchup between the Buccaneers and the Winthrop Eagles on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with Charleston Southern falling 76-64 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Longwood as they fell 63-59 to the Radford Highlanders on Thursday.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Longwood have won eight out of their last 14 games against Charleston Southern.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Longwood 79 vs. Charleston Southern 74
- Feb 05, 2022 - Longwood 69 vs. Charleston Southern 67
- Feb 19, 2021 - Longwood 64 vs. Charleston Southern 58
- Feb 18, 2021 - Longwood 70 vs. Charleston Southern 62
- Feb 06, 2020 - Longwood 71 vs. Charleston Southern 63
- Jan 08, 2020 - Longwood 74 vs. Charleston Southern 56
- Jan 12, 2019 - Charleston Southern 101 vs. Longwood 91
- Feb 15, 2018 - Charleston Southern 77 vs. Longwood 65
- Dec 30, 2017 - Charleston Southern 84 vs. Longwood 43
- Feb 28, 2017 - Charleston Southern 79 vs. Longwood 74
- Feb 25, 2017 - Charleston Southern 86 vs. Longwood 78
- Jan 21, 2017 - Charleston Southern 76 vs. Longwood 61
- Mar 03, 2016 - Longwood 75 vs. Charleston Southern 69
- Feb 06, 2016 - Longwood 78 vs. Charleston Southern 76