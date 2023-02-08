Who's Playing
Presbyterian @ Longwood
Current Records: Presbyterian 5-20; Longwood 16-9
What to Know
The Longwood Lancers and the Presbyterian Blue Hose will face off in a Big South clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Willett Hall. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 114 points combined.
The Lancers made easy work of the Campbell Fighting Camels this past Saturday and carried off a 74-50 win.
Meanwhile, Presbyterian came up short against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs this past Saturday, falling 56-48.
Longwood's victory lifted them to 16-9 while Presbyterian's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 5-20. We'll see if Longwood can repeat their recent success or if the Blue Hose bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia
Series History
Presbyterian have won eight out of their last 13 games against Longwood.
- Jan 21, 2023 - Longwood 58 vs. Presbyterian 56
- Jan 22, 2022 - Longwood 71 vs. Presbyterian 70
- Jan 30, 2021 - Presbyterian 66 vs. Longwood 54
- Jan 29, 2021 - Longwood 49 vs. Presbyterian 45
- Feb 27, 2020 - Longwood 58 vs. Presbyterian 55
- Jan 16, 2020 - Presbyterian 74 vs. Longwood 67
- Jan 19, 2019 - Presbyterian 71 vs. Longwood 64
- Feb 01, 2018 - Presbyterian 67 vs. Longwood 62
- Jan 03, 2018 - Presbyterian 78 vs. Longwood 65
- Jan 28, 2017 - Presbyterian 71 vs. Longwood 62
- Jan 04, 2017 - Longwood 79 vs. Presbyterian 76
- Feb 25, 2016 - Presbyterian 74 vs. Longwood 73
- Jan 06, 2016 - Presbyterian 78 vs. Longwood 65