Who's Playing

Presbyterian @ Longwood

Current Records: Presbyterian 5-20; Longwood 16-9

What to Know

The Longwood Lancers and the Presbyterian Blue Hose will face off in a Big South clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 8 at Willett Hall. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 114 points combined.

The Lancers made easy work of the Campbell Fighting Camels this past Saturday and carried off a 74-50 win.

Meanwhile, Presbyterian came up short against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs this past Saturday, falling 56-48.

Longwood's victory lifted them to 16-9 while Presbyterian's loss dropped them down to an irreparable 5-20. We'll see if Longwood can repeat their recent success or if the Blue Hose bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia

Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Presbyterian have won eight out of their last 13 games against Longwood.