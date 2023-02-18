Who's Playing
Radford @ Longwood
Current Records: Radford 17-11; Longwood 18-10
What to Know
The Longwood Lancers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Lancers and the Radford Highlanders will face off in a Big South battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Willett Hall. Longwood has some work to do to even out the 3-12 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
Longwood was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 72-67 to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.
Meanwhile, Radford came up short against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Thursday, falling 63-54.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Radford have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Longwood.
- Jan 26, 2023 - Radford 63 vs. Longwood 59
- Feb 23, 2022 - Longwood 71 vs. Radford 66
- Jan 12, 2022 - Longwood 83 vs. Radford 75
- Dec 15, 2020 - Radford 62 vs. Longwood 53
- Dec 14, 2020 - Radford 67 vs. Longwood 66
- Jan 30, 2020 - Radford 67 vs. Longwood 55
- Jan 21, 2019 - Radford 72 vs. Longwood 59
- Jan 05, 2019 - Radford 71 vs. Longwood 64
- Mar 01, 2018 - Radford 59 vs. Longwood 53
- Feb 24, 2018 - Radford 70 vs. Longwood 47
- Jan 18, 2018 - Radford 70 vs. Longwood 63
- Feb 18, 2017 - Radford 79 vs. Longwood 72
- Jan 19, 2017 - Radford 72 vs. Longwood 60
- Feb 27, 2016 - Longwood 92 vs. Radford 81
- Jan 27, 2016 - Radford 90 vs. Longwood 81