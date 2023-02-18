Who's Playing

Radford @ Longwood

Current Records: Radford 17-11; Longwood 18-10

What to Know

The Longwood Lancers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Lancers and the Radford Highlanders will face off in a Big South battle at 3 p.m. ET on Saturday at Willett Hall. Longwood has some work to do to even out the 3-12 series between these two since January of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

Longwood was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 72-67 to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

Meanwhile, Radford came up short against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Thursday, falling 63-54.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a victory. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which team bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia

Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia

Series History

Radford have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Longwood.