Who's Playing
South Carolina Upstate @ Longwood
Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 8-8; Longwood 12-6
What to Know
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Spartans and the Longwood Lancers will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Willett Hall. South Carolina Upstate lost both of their matches to Longwood last season on scores of 72-85 and 70-79, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.
South Carolina Upstate entered their game against the Campbell Fighting Camels on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. South Carolina Upstate lost to Campbell at home by a decisive 78-63 margin.
Meanwhile, the Lancers came up short against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Thursday, falling 54-46.
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia
Series History
Longwood and South Carolina Upstate both have four wins in their last eight games.
- Mar 05, 2022 - Longwood 79 vs. South Carolina Upstate 70
- Feb 10, 2022 - Longwood 85 vs. South Carolina Upstate 72
- Jan 05, 2021 - South Carolina Upstate 65 vs. Longwood 59
- Jan 04, 2021 - South Carolina Upstate 71 vs. Longwood 69
- Feb 20, 2020 - Longwood 68 vs. South Carolina Upstate 58
- Jan 04, 2020 - South Carolina Upstate 73 vs. Longwood 56
- Feb 16, 2019 - Longwood 83 vs. South Carolina Upstate 79
- Jan 26, 2019 - South Carolina Upstate 80 vs. Longwood 63