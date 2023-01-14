Who's Playing

South Carolina Upstate @ Longwood

Current Records: South Carolina Upstate 8-8; Longwood 12-6

What to Know

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Spartans and the Longwood Lancers will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at Willett Hall. South Carolina Upstate lost both of their matches to Longwood last season on scores of 72-85 and 70-79, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

South Carolina Upstate entered their game against the Campbell Fighting Camels on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. South Carolina Upstate lost to Campbell at home by a decisive 78-63 margin.

Meanwhile, the Lancers came up short against the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs on Thursday, falling 54-46.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia

Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia

Series History

Longwood and South Carolina Upstate both have four wins in their last eight games.