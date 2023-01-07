Who's Playing
Winthrop @ Longwood
Current Records: Winthrop 7-9; Longwood 11-5
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Longwood Lancers are heading back home. The Lancers and the Winthrop Eagles will face off in a Big South battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Willett Hall. Longwood is out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.
Longwood didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 79-74 victory.
Meanwhile, the Presbyterian Blue Hose typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Winthrop proved too difficult a challenge. Winthrop took their contest against Presbyterian 82-72.
The Lancers took their game against the Eagles when the two teams previously met in March of last year by a conclusive 79-58 score. Longwood's win shoved Winthrop out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia
Series History
Winthrop have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Longwood.
- Mar 06, 2022 - Longwood 79 vs. Winthrop 58
- Jan 29, 2022 - Longwood 92 vs. Winthrop 88
- Mar 04, 2021 - Winthrop 82 vs. Longwood 61
- Jan 15, 2021 - Winthrop 70 vs. Longwood 50
- Jan 14, 2021 - Winthrop 72 vs. Longwood 61
- Feb 08, 2020 - Winthrop 70 vs. Longwood 68
- Jan 02, 2020 - Winthrop 91 vs. Longwood 67
- Jan 16, 2019 - Longwood 75 vs. Winthrop 61
- Feb 18, 2018 - Winthrop 79 vs. Longwood 64
- Jan 24, 2018 - Winthrop 95 vs. Longwood 78
- Feb 15, 2017 - Winthrop 83 vs. Longwood 63
- Jan 07, 2017 - Winthrop 83 vs. Longwood 65
- Feb 11, 2016 - Winthrop 88 vs. Longwood 80
- Jan 24, 2016 - Winthrop 82 vs. Longwood 68