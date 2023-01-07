Who's Playing

Winthrop @ Longwood

Current Records: Winthrop 7-9; Longwood 11-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Longwood Lancers are heading back home. The Lancers and the Winthrop Eagles will face off in a Big South battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Willett Hall. Longwood is out to stop a six-game streak of losses at home.

Longwood didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Charleston Southern Buccaneers on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 79-74 victory.

Meanwhile, the Presbyterian Blue Hose typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Winthrop proved too difficult a challenge. Winthrop took their contest against Presbyterian 82-72.

The Lancers took their game against the Eagles when the two teams previously met in March of last year by a conclusive 79-58 score. Longwood's win shoved Winthrop out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia

Willett Hall -- Farmville, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Winthrop have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Longwood.