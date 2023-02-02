Who's Playing

Coastal Carolina @ Louisiana-Monroe

Current Records: Coastal Carolina 10-12; Louisiana-Monroe 10-13

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Warhawks and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

Louisiana-Monroe ended up a good deal behind the James Madison Dukes when they played on Saturday, losing 58-45.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina was just a bucket short of a victory on Saturday and fell 60-59 to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Louisiana-Monroe is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Louisiana-Monroe, who are 10-10 against the spread.

Louisiana-Monroe found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 94-64 punch to the gut against the Chanticleers when the two teams previously met in December of 2021. Maybe the Warhawks will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warhawks are a 3-point favorite against the Chanticleers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Warhawks as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Coastal Carolina have won five out of their last seven games against Louisiana-Monroe.