Who's Playing

Lamar @ Louisiana-Monroe

Current Records: Lamar 4-7; Louisiana-Monroe 3-8

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Lamar Cardinals at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 17 at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.

Louisiana-Monroe entered their matchup against the Sam Houston Bearkats on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. The Warhawks have to be aching after a bruising 79-53 defeat to Sam Houston.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough game for Lamar on Tuesday, and boy were they were right. Their painful 91-65 loss to the Southern Miss Golden Eagles might stick with them for a while.

Louisiana-Monroe is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Louisiana-Monroe at 3-8 and the Cardinals at 4-7. The Warhawks are 2-5 after losses this year, Lamar 2-4.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Warhawks are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Cardinals, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisiana-Monroe and Lamar both have one win in their last two games.