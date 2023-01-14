Who's Playing

Texas State-San Marcos @ Louisiana-Monroe

Current Records: Texas State-San Marcos 10-8; Louisiana-Monroe 7-11

What to Know

Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will face off at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. If the game is anything like their last meeting in December, where Louisiana-Monroe won 57-53, we could be in for a big score.

Texas State-San Marcos came out on top in a nail-biter against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Thursday, sneaking past 61-58.

Meanwhile, the Warhawks ended up a good deal behind the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns when they played on Thursday, losing 86-73.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bobcats are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4-1 against the spread when favored.

Texas State-San Marcos' victory lifted them to 10-8 while Louisiana-Monroe's defeat dropped them down to 7-11. We'll see if Texas State-San Marcos can repeat their recent success or if Louisiana-Monroe bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana

Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bobcats are a 3-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Texas State-San Marcos have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Louisiana-Monroe.