Who's Playing
Texas State-San Marcos @ Louisiana-Monroe
Current Records: Texas State-San Marcos 10-8; Louisiana-Monroe 7-11
What to Know
Get ready for a Sun Belt battle as the Texas State-San Marcos Bobcats and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks will face off at 3 p.m. ET Saturday at Fant-Ewing Coliseum. If the game is anything like their last meeting in December, where Louisiana-Monroe won 57-53, we could be in for a big score.
Texas State-San Marcos came out on top in a nail-biter against the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Thursday, sneaking past 61-58.
Meanwhile, the Warhawks ended up a good deal behind the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns when they played on Thursday, losing 86-73.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bobcats are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4-1 against the spread when favored.
Texas State-San Marcos' victory lifted them to 10-8 while Louisiana-Monroe's defeat dropped them down to 7-11. We'll see if Texas State-San Marcos can repeat their recent success or if Louisiana-Monroe bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Fant-Ewing Coliseum -- Monroe, Louisiana
Odds
The Bobcats are a 3-point favorite against the Warhawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Texas State-San Marcos have won 12 out of their last 17 games against Louisiana-Monroe.
- Dec 29, 2022 - Louisiana-Monroe 57 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 53
- Feb 12, 2022 - Texas State-San Marcos 63 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 54
- Jan 13, 2022 - Texas State-San Marcos 80 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 56
- Feb 27, 2021 - Texas State-San Marcos 61 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 57
- Feb 26, 2021 - Texas State-San Marcos 58 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 49
- Jan 23, 2021 - Texas State-San Marcos 69 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 63
- Jan 22, 2021 - Texas State-San Marcos 57 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 47
- Jan 30, 2020 - Texas State-San Marcos 71 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 51
- Jan 16, 2020 - Texas State-San Marcos 64 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 63
- Feb 21, 2019 - Louisiana-Monroe 63 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 60
- Feb 17, 2018 - Louisiana-Monroe 79 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 71
- Jan 18, 2018 - Texas State-San Marcos 55 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 52
- Mar 10, 2017 - Texas State-San Marcos 63 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 51
- Mar 04, 2017 - Texas State-San Marcos 70 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 65
- Jan 23, 2017 - Texas State-San Marcos 63 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 57
- Feb 18, 2016 - Louisiana-Monroe 76 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 57
- Jan 30, 2016 - Louisiana-Monroe 72 vs. Texas State-San Marcos 59