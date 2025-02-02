Halftime Report

Louisiana is giving their home crowd exactly what they were hoping for. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead South Alabama 31-18.

Louisiana has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

South Alabama Jaguars @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: South Alabama 14-7, Louisiana 6-15

What to Know

Louisiana will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the South Alabama Jaguars will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Cajundome. The Jaguars took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on the Ragin Cajuns, who come in off a win.

Last Thursday, Louisiana beat Texas State 70-61.

South Alabama came into the contest on Thursday with a huge advantage in the spread, but given the result that advantage might've gone to their heads. They took a 62-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of UL Monroe. The Jaguars' defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.

Louisiana's victory bumped their record up to 6-15. As for South Alabama, their loss dropped their record down to 14-7.

Louisiana took their win against South Alabama in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 80-60. Will Louisiana repeat their success, or does South Alabama have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

South Alabama is a big 7.5-point favorite against Louisiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Jaguars as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

Series History

Louisiana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against South Alabama.