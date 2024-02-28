Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: Troy 19-10, Louisiana 17-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Troy is 2-8 against the Ragin Cajuns since January of 2018 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at Cajundome. Louisiana took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Troy, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Trojans were able to grind out a solid victory over the Warhawks, taking the game 84-78.

Meanwhile, Louisiana's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 82-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Golden Eagles. Louisiana didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Trojans have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 19-10 record this season. As for the Ragin Cajuns, they dropped their record down to 17-12 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Troy hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.7 points per game. However, it's not like Louisiana struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Troy was able to grind out a solid win over the Ragin Cajuns in their previous matchup back in January, winning 79-73. The rematch might be a little tougher for Troy since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Louisiana has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Troy.