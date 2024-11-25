Who's Playing

UAB Blazers @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: UAB 3-4, Louisiana 1-5

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 25, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Monday, November 25, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center -- St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UAB Blazers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center. The Blazers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.9 points per game this season.

The experts predicted UAB would be headed in after a victory, but Illinois State made sure that didn't happen. UAB lost 84-83 to Illinois State on a last-minute free throw From Johnny Kinziger. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Alejandro Vasquez, who went 8 for 12 en route to 19 points. What's more, he also racked up three assists, the most he's had since back in February. Efrem Johnson was another key player, scoring 18 points.

UAB struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since the start of last season.

Meanwhile, Louisiana's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took an 83-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of George Wash.

Louisiana's defeat came about despite a quality game from Mostapha El Moutaouakkil, who had 19 points plus seven rebounds. El Moutaouakkil is trending in the right direction considering he's improved his point production for three straight games.

UAB now has a losing record at 3-4. As for Louisiana, their loss dropped their record down to 1-5.