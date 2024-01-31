Who's Playing

UL Monroe Warhawks @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns

Current Records: UL Monroe 7-12, Louisiana 13-8

How To Watch

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns and the UL Monroe Warhawks will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 31st at Cajundome. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Louisiana sitting on five straight wins and the Warhawks on three.

Last Sunday, the Ragin Cajuns got the win against the Bobcats by a conclusive 66-46.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but UL Monroe ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Red Wolves and snuck past 85-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The Ragin Cajuns are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-8 record this season. As for the Warhawks, their victory bumped their record up to 7-12.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a blowout: Louisiana just can't miss this season, having made 46.8% of their shots per game. It's a different story for UL Monroe, though, as they've only made 40.8% of their shots this season. Given Louisiana's sizable advantage in that area, the Warhawks will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking ahead, Louisiana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.

Odds

Louisiana is a big 12-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin Cajuns as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145.5 points.

Series History

Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.