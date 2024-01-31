Who's Playing
UL Monroe Warhawks @ Louisiana Ragin Cajuns
Current Records: UL Monroe 7-12, Louisiana 13-8
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana
- Ticket Cost: $22.34
What to Know
The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns and the UL Monroe Warhawks will face off in a Sun Belt clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 31st at Cajundome. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Louisiana sitting on five straight wins and the Warhawks on three.
Last Sunday, the Ragin Cajuns got the win against the Bobcats by a conclusive 66-46.
Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but UL Monroe ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Red Wolves and snuck past 85-82. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.
The Ragin Cajuns are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-8 record this season. As for the Warhawks, their victory bumped their record up to 7-12.
Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a blowout: Louisiana just can't miss this season, having made 46.8% of their shots per game. It's a different story for UL Monroe, though, as they've only made 40.8% of their shots this season. Given Louisiana's sizable advantage in that area, the Warhawks will need to find a way to close that gap.
Looking ahead, Louisiana is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 12 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last five times they've played.
Odds
Louisiana is a big 12-point favorite against UL Monroe, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin Cajuns as a 13-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 145.5 points.
Series History
Louisiana has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UL Monroe.
- Feb 16, 2023 - Louisiana 84 vs. UL Monroe 67
- Jan 12, 2023 - Louisiana 86 vs. UL Monroe 73
- Feb 19, 2022 - Louisiana 79 vs. UL Monroe 74
- Feb 17, 2022 - Louisiana 78 vs. UL Monroe 77
- Feb 13, 2021 - Louisiana 88 vs. UL Monroe 72
- Feb 11, 2021 - UL Monroe 72 vs. Louisiana 66
- Feb 22, 2020 - UL Monroe 83 vs. Louisiana 77
- Jan 25, 2020 - Louisiana 81 vs. UL Monroe 60
- Feb 16, 2019 - Louisiana 83 vs. UL Monroe 76
- Jan 19, 2019 - UL Monroe 99 vs. Louisiana 95