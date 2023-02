Who's Playing

North Texas @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: North Texas 21-5; Louisiana Tech 13-12

What to Know

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Bulldogs and the North Texas Mean Green will face off in a Conference USA battle at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday at Thomas Assembly Center. North Texas will be strutting in after a win while Louisiana Tech will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Louisiana Tech was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 90-85 to the Florida Atlantic Owls. Despite the loss, Louisiana Tech got a solid performance out of forward Isaiah Crawford, who had 25 points in addition to nine rebounds. This also makes it three games in a row in which Crawford has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, North Texas took their game against the Charlotte 49ers this past Saturday by a conclusive 67-43 score.

The Bulldogs are now 13-12 while the Mean Green sit at 21-5. North Texas is 15-5 after wins this season, and Louisiana Tech is 5-6 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won nine out of their last 17 games against North Texas.