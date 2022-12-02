Who's Playing

Southern @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: Southern 3-4; Louisiana Tech 5-2

What to Know

The Southern Jaguars will take on the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Thomas Assembly Center. These two teams are strolling into their contest after big wins in their previous games.

Southern took their matchup at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 112-52 win over the Champion Christian Tigers.

Meanwhile, the sound you heard on Saturday was the absolute smackdown Louisiana Tech laid on the UT Southern FireHawks.

The Jaguars are expected to lose this next one by 9.5. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 4-0 against the spread when expected to lose.

Their wins bumped Southern to 3-4 and Louisiana Tech to 5-2. With both Southern and the Bulldogs swaggering in after impressive performances, it will be interesting to see which team steps up to teach the other some humility.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Jaguars, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Louisiana Tech won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.