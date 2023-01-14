Who's Playing

UAB @ Louisiana Tech

Current Records: UAB 12-5; Louisiana Tech 10-7

What to Know

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs lost both of their matches to the UAB Blazers last season on scores of 74-87 and 73-82, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. Louisiana Tech and UAB will face off in a Conference USA battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Thomas Assembly Center. These two teams are out to turn their luck around after having lost tight contests in their previous games.

The Bulldogs lost 67-65 to the North Texas Mean Green on Wednesday on a last-minute half-court bomb from North Texas' guard Kai Huntsberry with 0:04 remaining. Louisiana Tech's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Isaiah Crawford, who had 25 points along with five steals and five boards.

Speaking of close games: UAB entered their contest against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Wednesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. It was close but no cigar for UAB as they fell 80-78 to WKU. This was hardly the result the Blazers or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 10.5 points over the Hilltoppers heading into this matchup. Despite the defeat, UAB got a solid performance out of guard Jordan Walker, who shot 7-for-15 from beyond the arc and finished with 28 points.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the victory. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Thomas Assembly Center -- Ruston, Louisiana

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won seven out of their last 12 games against UAB.