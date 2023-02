Who's Playing

Arkansas State @ Louisiana

Current Records: Arkansas State 11-18; Louisiana 21-7

What to Know

The Arkansas State Red Wolves have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Red Wolves and the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Cajundome. Arkansas State should still be riding high after a win, while Louisiana will be looking to right the ship.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Arkansas State beat the Georgia State Panthers 75-70 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Louisiana was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 74-68 to the James Madison Dukes.

Arkansas State's victory brought them up to 11-18 while the Ragin Cajuns' defeat pulled them down to 21-7. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Red Wolves are stumbling into the contest with the 17th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 65 on average. Louisiana's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 48.30% field goal percentage, good for 20th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisiana have won ten out of their last 18 games against Arkansas State.