Who's Playing

Louisiana-Monroe @ Louisiana

Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 11-16; Louisiana 20-6

What to Know

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks haven't won a game against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns since Feb. 11 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Louisiana-Monroe and Louisiana will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET at Cajundome. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

The Warhawks came up short against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles this past Saturday, falling 76-67.

Meanwhile, the Ragin Cajuns lost to the Troy Trojans on the road by a decisive 80-65 margin.

Louisiana-Monroe is now 11-16 while Louisiana sits at 20-6. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Louisiana-Monroe has only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the 35th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Louisiana's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 16th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.50% on the season. We'll see if their 6.70% advantage translates to a win.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Series History

Louisiana have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Louisiana-Monroe.