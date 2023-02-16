Who's Playing
Louisiana-Monroe @ Louisiana
Current Records: Louisiana-Monroe 11-16; Louisiana 20-6
What to Know
The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks haven't won a game against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns since Feb. 11 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Thursday. Louisiana-Monroe and Louisiana will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 8 p.m. ET at Cajundome. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
The Warhawks came up short against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles this past Saturday, falling 76-67.
Meanwhile, the Ragin Cajuns lost to the Troy Trojans on the road by a decisive 80-65 margin.
Louisiana-Monroe is now 11-16 while Louisiana sits at 20-6. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Louisiana-Monroe has only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the 35th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Louisiana's offense has more to brag about, as they they rank 16th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.50% on the season. We'll see if their 6.70% advantage translates to a win.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana
Series History
Louisiana have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Louisiana-Monroe.
- Jan 12, 2023 - Louisiana 86 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 73
- Feb 19, 2022 - Louisiana 79 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 74
- Feb 17, 2022 - Louisiana 78 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 77
- Feb 13, 2021 - Louisiana 88 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 72
- Feb 11, 2021 - Louisiana-Monroe 72 vs. Louisiana 66
- Feb 22, 2020 - Louisiana-Monroe 83 vs. Louisiana 77
- Jan 25, 2020 - Louisiana 81 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 60
- Feb 16, 2019 - Louisiana 83 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 76
- Jan 19, 2019 - Louisiana-Monroe 99 vs. Louisiana 95
- Feb 03, 2018 - Louisiana 80 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 59
- Jan 13, 2018 - Louisiana 82 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 48
- Feb 18, 2017 - Louisiana 85 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 84
- Jan 07, 2017 - Louisiana 69 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 60
- Feb 02, 2016 - Louisiana 72 vs. Louisiana-Monroe 65
- Dec 03, 2015 - Louisiana-Monroe 81 vs. Louisiana 70