Who's Playing
Louisiana Tech @ Louisiana
Current Records: Louisiana Tech 1-1; Louisiana 3-0
What to Know
The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 17 at Cajundome. Louisiana should still be feeling good after a win, while the Bulldogs will be looking to regain their footing.
Louisiana Tech came up short against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Monday, falling 64-55. Cobe Williams (16 points) was the top scorer for Louisiana Tech.
Meanwhile, things were close when Louisiana and the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers clashed on Sunday, but Louisiana ultimately edged out the opposition 81-77.
Louisiana Tech was able to grind out a solid victory over the Ragin Cajuns when the two teams previously met in December of last year, winning 78-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bulldogs since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Louisiana Tech have won four out of their last seven games against Louisiana.
- Dec 11, 2021 - Louisiana Tech 78 vs. Louisiana 69
- Dec 12, 2020 - Louisiana 61 vs. Louisiana Tech 56
- Dec 14, 2019 - Louisiana Tech 77 vs. Louisiana 59
- Dec 15, 2018 - Louisiana Tech 83 vs. Louisiana 62
- Dec 12, 2017 - Louisiana 75 vs. Louisiana Tech 71
- Dec 10, 2016 - Louisiana 91 vs. Louisiana Tech 83
- Dec 12, 2015 - Louisiana Tech 91 vs. Louisiana 79