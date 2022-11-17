Who's Playing

Louisiana Tech @ Louisiana

Current Records: Louisiana Tech 1-1; Louisiana 3-0

What to Know

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are on the road again on Thursday and play against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 17 at Cajundome. Louisiana should still be feeling good after a win, while the Bulldogs will be looking to regain their footing.

Louisiana Tech came up short against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Monday, falling 64-55. Cobe Williams (16 points) was the top scorer for Louisiana Tech.

Meanwhile, things were close when Louisiana and the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers clashed on Sunday, but Louisiana ultimately edged out the opposition 81-77.

Louisiana Tech was able to grind out a solid victory over the Ragin Cajuns when the two teams previously met in December of last year, winning 78-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Bulldogs since the team won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Series History

Louisiana Tech have won four out of their last seven games against Louisiana.