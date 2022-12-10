Who's Playing

Samford @ Louisiana

Current Records: Samford 6-4; Louisiana 7-1

What to Know

The Louisiana Ragin Cajuns will take on the Samford Bulldogs at 8 p.m. ET Saturday at home. Louisiana will be strutting in after a win while Samford will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Ragin Cajuns escaped with a win on Saturday against the New Orleans Privateers by the margin of a single free throw, 78-77.

Speaking of close games: it was close but no cigar for Samford as they fell 80-77 to the UCF Knights on Sunday. Forward Logan Dye wasn't much of a difference maker for Samford; Dye picked up five fouls and turned the ball over four times en route to an 11-point finish.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Louisiana is expected to win a tight contest. Those burned by picking them against the spread on Saturday might want to keep in mind that the squad has not yet dropped back-to-back games against the spread this season.

The Ragin Cajuns' victory brought them up to 7-1 while the Bulldogs' defeat pulled them down to 6-4. Two offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Louisiana ranks 14th in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 84.8 on average. But Samford is even better: they enter the matchup with 85.3 points per game on average, good for 10th best in college basketball. Tune in for what's sure to be a high-scoring game.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana

Cajundome -- Lafayette, Louisiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $30.10

Odds

The Ragin Cajuns are a slight 2-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ragin Cajuns as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.