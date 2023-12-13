Who's Playing

Arkansas State Red Wolves @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Arkansas State 3-7, Louisville 4-5

The Arkansas State Red Wolves will head out on the road to face off against the Louisville Cardinals at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. Arkansas State pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 3-point favorite Cardinals.

Arkansas State's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. Everything went their way against the Blazers as the Red Wolves made off with a 87-68 win. That 87-68 margin sets a new team best for Arkansas State this season.

Arkansas State got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Izaiyah Nelson out in front who scored 17 points along with seven rebounds and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Nelson has scored all season. Dyondre Dominguez was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on ten points and ten rebounds.

The Cardinals might be feeling deja-vu: they lost 75-68 to the Blue Demons, which was the same score (and result) they got the week prior. Louisville has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Louisville's defeat came about despite a quality game from Mike James, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds.

The Red Wolves' win bumped their record up to 3-7. As for the Cardinals, their loss was their 13th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 4-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arkansas State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Louisville struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Odds

Louisville is a 3-point favorite against Arkansas State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Cardinals slightly, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

