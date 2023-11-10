Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Chattanooga 1-0, Louisville 1-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals will be playing at home against the Chattanooga Mocs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at KFC Yum! Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Louisville took care of business in their home opener on Monday (barely). They escaped with a win against the Retrievers by the margin of a single free throw, 94-93.

Louisville can attribute much of their success to Mike James, who dropped a double-double on 25 points and 10 rebounds. Ty-Laur Johnson was another key contributor, earning 12 points.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Chattanooga proved on Monday. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Scots 89-44 at home. With Chattanooga ahead 42-20 at the half, the match was all but over already.

The Cardinals and the Mocs both started their seasons with a win, but there can be only one on Friday.