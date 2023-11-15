Who's Playing

Coppin State Eagles @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Coppin State 0-3, Louisville 1-1

How To Watch

What to Know

The Coppin State Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the Louisville Cardinals at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Coppin State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They fell 74-60 to the Mountaineers. Coppin State found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post ten fewer assists than your opponent.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Louisville last Friday, but the final result did not. They took a 81-71 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mocs.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Mike James, who earned 17 points. Tre White was another key contributor, earning 17 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Eagles' loss dropped their record down to 0-3. As for the Cardinals, their loss dropped their record down to 1-1.

In addition to losing their last games, both teams failed to cover the spread. Going forward, Louisville is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 17 points. This contest will be Coppin State's fourth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 1-2 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Coppin State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 22 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Louisville struggles in that department as they've been even better at 44 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Louisville is a big 17-point favorite against Coppin State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 18-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.