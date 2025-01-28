Who's Playing
Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Louisville Cardinals
Current Records: Wake Forest 15-5, Louisville 15-5
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Louisville Cardinals are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at KFC Yum! Center. The Demon Deacons are looking to tack on another W to their three-game streak on the road.
Wake Forest is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Duke just ended the team's six-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 63-56 to the Blue Devils. It was the first time this season that the Demon Deacons let down their fans at home.
Ty-Laur Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted eight points in addition to eight assists and five rebounds. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in assists.
Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Wake Forest struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.
Meanwhile, Louisville had already won eight in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12.6 points) and they went ahead and made it nine on Tuesday. They were the clear victor by a 98-73 margin over the Mustangs. The Cardinals have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 20 points or more this season.
Louisville got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Reyne Smith out in front who went 10 for 17 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Chucky Hepburn, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 16 assists.
Wake Forest's loss ended a ten-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-5. As for Louisville, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-5 record this season.
Everything went Wake Forest's way against Louisville in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, as Wake Forest made off with a 90-65 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wake Forest since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Louisville has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wake Forest.
- Jan 20, 2024 - Wake Forest 90 vs. Louisville 65
- Jan 07, 2023 - Wake Forest 80 vs. Louisville 72
- Feb 26, 2022 - Wake Forest 99 vs. Louisville 77
- Dec 29, 2021 - Louisville 73 vs. Wake Forest 69
- Jan 13, 2021 - Louisville 77 vs. Wake Forest 65
- Feb 05, 2020 - Louisville 86 vs. Wake Forest 76
- Jan 30, 2019 - Louisville 82 vs. Wake Forest 54
- Jan 27, 2018 - Louisville 96 vs. Wake Forest 77
- Mar 01, 2017 - Wake Forest 88 vs. Louisville 81
- Jan 03, 2016 - Louisville 65 vs. Wake Forest 57