Who's Playing

Wake Forest Demon Deacons @ Louisville Cardinals

Current Records: Wake Forest 15-5, Louisville 15-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting ACC matchup on schedule as the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Louisville Cardinals are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at KFC Yum! Center. The Demon Deacons are looking to tack on another W to their three-game streak on the road.

Wake Forest is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Duke just ended the team's six-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell 63-56 to the Blue Devils. It was the first time this season that the Demon Deacons let down their fans at home.

Ty-Laur Johnson put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted eight points in addition to eight assists and five rebounds. The dominant performance gave him a new career-high in assists.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Wake Forest struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, Louisville had already won eight in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 12.6 points) and they went ahead and made it nine on Tuesday. They were the clear victor by a 98-73 margin over the Mustangs. The Cardinals have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six games by 20 points or more this season.

Louisville got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Reyne Smith out in front who went 10 for 17 from beyond the arc en route to 30 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Chucky Hepburn, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 16 assists.

Wake Forest's loss ended a ten-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-5. As for Louisville, they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 15-5 record this season.

Everything went Wake Forest's way against Louisville in their previous matchup back in January of 2024, as Wake Forest made off with a 90-65 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wake Forest since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Louisville has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wake Forest.