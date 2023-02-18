Who's Playing

Clemson @ Louisville

Current Records: Clemson 19-7; Louisville 3-23

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals and the Clemson Tigers are set to square off in an ACC matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at KFC Yum! Center. Clemson should still be feeling good after a win, while the Cardinals will be looking to get back in the win column.

U of L was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 61-58 to the Virginia Cavaliers. The defeat was just more heartbreak for U of L, who fell 51-50 when the teams previously met last March. Guard El Ellis put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 21 points.

Meanwhile, Clemson simply couldn't be stopped on Wednesday, as they easily beat the Florida State Seminoles at home 94-54. Clemson relied on the efforts of center PJ Hall, who had 20 points in addition to six boards, and guard Chase Hunter, who had 18 points and six assists.

The Cardinals are now 3-23 while the Tigers sit at 19-7. A pair of defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: U of L has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.20% from the floor on average, which is the fourth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Clemson's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.20%, which places them 22nd in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Clemson have won five out of their last nine games against Louisville.