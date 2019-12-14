Watch Louisville vs. Eastern Kentucky: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Louisville vs. Eastern Kentucky basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 1 Louisville (home) vs. Eastern Kentucky (away)
Current Records: Louisville 9-1; Eastern Kentucky 3-6
What to Know
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels' road trip will continue as they head to the #1 Louisville Cardinals' court at noon ET on Saturday at KFC Yum! Center. Eastern Kentucky is limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.
The contest between Eastern Kentucky and the Northern Kentucky Norse on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Eastern Kentucky falling 76-57, it was darn close.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored U of L, but luck did not. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, the Texas Tech Red Raiders took down U of L 70-57. The over/under? 127. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.
Eastern Kentucky took a serious blow against U of L when the teams last met three seasons ago, falling 87-56. Can the Colonels avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Louisville won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Dec 17, 2016 - Louisville 87 vs. Eastern Kentucky 56
-
