Watch Louisville vs. Eastern Kentucky: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

No. 1 Louisville (home) vs. Eastern Kentucky (away)

Current Records: Louisville 9-1; Eastern Kentucky 3-6

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels' road trip will continue as they head to the #1 Louisville Cardinals' court at noon ET on Saturday at KFC Yum! Center. Eastern Kentucky is limping into the matchup on a four-game losing streak.

The contest between Eastern Kentucky and the Northern Kentucky Norse on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Eastern Kentucky falling 76-57, it was darn close.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored U of L, but luck did not. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 31 turnovers, the Texas Tech Red Raiders took down U of L 70-57. The over/under? 127. So nice work, oddsmakers; you hit the bull's eye here.

Eastern Kentucky took a serious blow against U of L when the teams last met three seasons ago, falling 87-56. Can the Colonels avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisville won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.