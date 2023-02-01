Who's Playing

Georgia Tech @ Louisville

Current Records: Georgia Tech 8-13; Louisville 2-19

What to Know

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets haven't won a contest against the Louisville Cardinals since Feb. 12 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Georgia Tech and U of L will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Yellow Jackets were pulverized by the Duke Blue Devils 86-43 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, U of L ended up a good deal behind the Notre Dame Fighting Irish when they played this past Saturday, losing 76-62. Guard Mike James (14 points) was the top scorer for U of L.

The losses put Georgia Tech at 8-13 and the Cardinals at 2-19. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Yellow Jackets are 31st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. U of L has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 359th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisville have won nine out of their last ten games against Georgia Tech.