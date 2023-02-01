Who's Playing
Georgia Tech @ Louisville
Current Records: Georgia Tech 8-13; Louisville 2-19
What to Know
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets haven't won a contest against the Louisville Cardinals since Feb. 12 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Georgia Tech and U of L will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The Yellow Jackets were pulverized by the Duke Blue Devils 86-43 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, U of L ended up a good deal behind the Notre Dame Fighting Irish when they played this past Saturday, losing 76-62. Guard Mike James (14 points) was the top scorer for U of L.
The losses put Georgia Tech at 8-13 and the Cardinals at 2-19. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Yellow Jackets are 31st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.2 on average. U of L has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 359th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 16.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Louisville have won nine out of their last ten games against Georgia Tech.
- Mar 08, 2022 - Louisville 84 vs. Georgia Tech 74
- Jan 02, 2022 - Louisville 67 vs. Georgia Tech 64
- Feb 01, 2021 - Louisville 74 vs. Georgia Tech 58
- Feb 12, 2020 - Georgia Tech 64 vs. Louisville 58
- Jan 22, 2020 - Louisville 68 vs. Georgia Tech 64
- Jan 19, 2019 - Louisville 79 vs. Georgia Tech 51
- Feb 08, 2018 - Louisville 77 vs. Georgia Tech 54
- Jan 07, 2017 - Louisville 65 vs. Georgia Tech 50
- Mar 01, 2016 - Louisville 56 vs. Georgia Tech 53
- Jan 23, 2016 - Louisville 75 vs. Georgia Tech 71