Watch Louisville vs. Indiana State: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Louisville (home) vs. Indiana State (away)

Current Records: Louisville 2-0; Indiana State 0-1

Last Season Records: Louisville 20-13; Indiana State 15-16

What to Know

Indiana State's road trip will continue as they head to Louisville's court at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

Indiana State kicked off 2019 on the road and hit a couple of potholes. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 20 turnovers, the Dayton Flyers took down Indiana State 86-81 on Saturday. G Jordan Barnes and G Tyreke Key were two go-getters for the Sycamores despite the defeat. The former had 19 points in addition to nine boards, while the latter had 21 points.

Meanwhile, if there were any doubts about the heavy odds in favor of Louisville coming into their matchup against the Youngstown State Penguins on Sunday, the squad laid those doubts to rest. Louisville made easy work of Youngstown State and carried off a 78-55 win. Louisville's success was spearheaded by the efforts of C Steven Enoch, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 14 rebounds along with three blocks, and G Darius Perry, who dropped a double-double on 12 assists and ten points along with five rebounds. Perry didn't help his team much against the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Louisville's victory lifted them to 2-0 while Indiana State's loss dropped them down to 0-1. Two last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Cardinals enter the game with 52.30% field goal percentage, good for 20th best in college basketball. But the Sycamores have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 48.30%, which places them 25th in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 22.5-point favorite against the Sycamores.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 22.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 146

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.