Who's Playing

No. 23 Maryland @ Louisville

Current Records: Maryland 6-0; Louisville 0-6

What to Know

The #23 Maryland Terrapins will face off against the Louisville Cardinals on the road at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at KFC Yum! Center. The Terrapins should still be riding high after a victory, while U of L will be looking to get back in the win column.

Maryland didn't have too much trouble with the Coppin State Eagles at home this past Friday as they won 95-79. Forward Julian Reese and guard Hakim Hart were among the main playmakers for Maryland as the former dropped a double-double on 24 points and ten rebounds and the latter had 22 points in addition to eight boards.

As for U of L, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. They took an 81-62 bruising from the Cincinnati Bearcats this past Wednesday. Four players on U of L scored in the double digits: forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (15), guard El Ellis (13), forward Kamari Lands (10), and forward JJ Traynor (10).

The Terrapins' win brought them up to 6-0 while the Cardinals' loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-6. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Maryland ranks 27th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.90% on the season. Less enviably, U of L is 354th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 58.7 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Louisville won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.