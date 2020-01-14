Watch Louisville vs. Pittsburgh: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game
How to watch Louisville vs. Pittsburgh basketball game
Who's Playing
No. 1 Louisville (home) vs. Pittsburgh (away)
Current Records: Louisville 8-0; Pittsburgh 7-2
What to Know
The Pittsburgh Panthers are 1-7 against the #1 Louisville Cardinals since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Friday. Pitt will head out on the road to face off against U of L at 9 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as the Panthers skips in on five wins and U of L on eight.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, Pitt took down the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 71-60. Four players on Pitt scored in the double digits: G Xavier Johnson (20), G Trey McGowens (16), G Ryan Murphy (15), and G Au'Diese Toney (10).
Meanwhile, the Cardinals also played a game with a lot of turnovers (18) and won 58-43 over the Michigan Wolverines. The Cardinals' F Jordan Nwora filled up the stat sheet. He posted a double-double on 22 points and 12 boards.
The Panthers are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.
Their wins bumped the Panthers to 7-2 and the Cardinals to 8-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Pitt and the Cardinals clash.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.61
Odds
The Cardinals are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Panthers.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 125
Series History
Louisville have won seven out of their last eight games against Pittsburgh.
- Jan 26, 2019 - Louisville 66 vs. Pittsburgh 51
- Jan 09, 2019 - Pittsburgh 89 vs. Louisville 86
- Feb 11, 2018 - Louisville 94 vs. Pittsburgh 60
- Jan 02, 2018 - Louisville 77 vs. Pittsburgh 51
- Jan 24, 2017 - Louisville 106 vs. Pittsburgh 51
- Jan 11, 2017 - Louisville 85 vs. Pittsburgh 80
- Feb 24, 2016 - Louisville 67 vs. Pittsburgh 60
- Jan 14, 2016 - Louisville 59 vs. Pittsburgh 41
-
