Watch Louisville vs. Pittsburgh: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Friday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

No. 1 Louisville (home) vs. Pittsburgh (away)

Current Records: Louisville 8-0; Pittsburgh 7-2

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Panthers are 1-7 against the #1 Louisville Cardinals since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap on Friday. Pitt will head out on the road to face off against U of L at 9 p.m. ET at KFC Yum! Center. Each of these teams will be battling to keep a win streak alive as the Panthers skips in on five wins and U of L on eight.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 32 turnovers, Pitt took down the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 71-60. Four players on Pitt scored in the double digits: G Xavier Johnson (20), G Trey McGowens (16), G Ryan Murphy (15), and G Au'Diese Toney (10).

Meanwhile, the Cardinals also played a game with a lot of turnovers (18) and won 58-43 over the Michigan Wolverines. The Cardinals' F Jordan Nwora filled up the stat sheet. He posted a double-double on 22 points and 12 boards.

The Panthers are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Their wins bumped the Panthers to 7-2 and the Cardinals to 8-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Pitt and the Cardinals clash.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.61

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Panthers.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 125

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Louisville have won seven out of their last eight games against Pittsburgh.