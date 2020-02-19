Watch Louisville vs. Syracuse: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's NCAAB game
How to watch Louisville vs. Syracuse basketball game
Who's Playing
Syracuse @ Louisville
Current Records: Syracuse 14-11; Louisville 21-5
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #11 Louisville Cardinals are heading back home. U of L and the Syracuse Orange will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at KFC Yum! Center. The Cardinals are expected to win again but are hoping to meet expectations this time.
The game between U of L and the Clemson Tigers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with U of L falling 77-62 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one. The top scorer for U of L was forward Dwayne Sutton (18 points).
Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for 'Cuse as they fell 80-77 to the Florida State Seminoles this past Saturday. Despite their defeat, 'Cuse got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. forward Elijah Hughes, who had 25 points, was the best among equals.
U of L is now 21-5 while 'Cuse sits at 14-11. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: U of L have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.50%, which places them 12th in college basketball. 'Cuse is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 40.40%, which places them 29th in college basketball. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $9.45
Odds
The Cardinals are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Orange, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: 142
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Louisville have won three out of their last five games against Syracuse.
- Feb 20, 2019 - Syracuse 69 vs. Louisville 49
- Feb 05, 2018 - Syracuse 78 vs. Louisville 73
- Feb 26, 2017 - Louisville 88 vs. Syracuse 68
- Feb 13, 2017 - Louisville 76 vs. Syracuse 72
- Feb 17, 2016 - Louisville 72 vs. Syracuse 58
