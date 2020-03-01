Watch Louisville vs. Virginia Tech: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game
How to watch Louisville vs. Virginia Tech basketball game
Who's Playing
Virginia Tech @ Louisville
Current Records: Virginia Tech 15-13; Louisville 23-6
What to Know
An ACC battle is on tap between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the #11 Louisville Cardinals at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at KFC Yum! Center. Virginia Tech staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.
The Hokies were close but no cigar this past Wednesday as they fell 56-53 to the Virginia Cavaliers. Guard Landers Nolley II (13 points) was the top scorer for Virginia Tech.
Meanwhile, U of L ended up a good deal behind the Florida State Seminoles when they played last Monday, losing 82-67. Forward Jordan Nwora had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.
Virginia Tech is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take the Hokies against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.
Wish Virginia Tech some luck: they haven't won a single game against U of L in their most recent matchups, going 0-5 since January of 2016.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky
- TV: ACC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.50
Odds
The Cardinals are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Hokies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 132
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Louisville have won all of the games they've played against Virginia Tech in the last six years.
- Feb 04, 2019 - Louisville 72 vs. Virginia Tech 64
- Feb 24, 2018 - Louisville 75 vs. Virginia Tech 68
- Jan 13, 2018 - Louisville 94 vs. Virginia Tech 86
- Feb 18, 2017 - Louisville 94 vs. Virginia Tech 90
- Jan 27, 2016 - Louisville 91 vs. Virginia Tech 83
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 25 And 1: Kentucky makes a move
John Calipari's Wildcats are rolling at 5-1 in their past six Quadrant 1 opportunities
-
Michigan vs. Ohio State odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup 10,000...
-
Bubble Watch: IU, Cincinnati in action
It was a busy bubble Saturday and stands to be just as action-packed Sunday with tournaments...
-
Georgetown vs. Xavier odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Xavier vs. Georgetown matchup 10,000...
-
Cincinnati vs. Houston odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Cincinnati vs. Houston matchup 10,000...
-
2020 Mountain West Tournament preview
Here's everything you need to know to follow 2020 Mountain West Tournament action throughout...
-
No. 3 Kansas topples No. 1 Baylor
No. 3 Kansas goes on the road and snaps No. 1 Baylor's 23-game winning streak
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish