Watch Louisville vs. Virginia Tech: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Virginia Tech @ Louisville

Current Records: Virginia Tech 15-13; Louisville 23-6

What to Know

An ACC battle is on tap between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the #11 Louisville Cardinals at 6 p.m. ET Sunday at KFC Yum! Center. Virginia Tech staggers in eager to bring about an end to their three-game losing streak.

The Hokies were close but no cigar this past Wednesday as they fell 56-53 to the Virginia Cavaliers. Guard Landers Nolley II (13 points) was the top scorer for Virginia Tech.

Meanwhile, U of L ended up a good deal behind the Florida State Seminoles when they played last Monday, losing 82-67. Forward Jordan Nwora had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 38 minutes on the court.

Virginia Tech is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take the Hokies against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

Wish Virginia Tech some luck: they haven't won a single game against U of L in their most recent matchups, going 0-5 since January of 2016.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 6 p.m. ET

Sunday at 6 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.50

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Hokies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 132

Series History

Louisville have won all of the games they've played against Virginia Tech in the last six years.