Who's Playing

Wright State @ Louisville

Current Records: Wright State 0-1; Louisville 0-1

What to Know

The Louisville Cardinals' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Wright State Raiders at 1 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at KFC Yum! Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

U of L was just a bucket short of a victory on Wednesday and fell 67-66 to the Bellarmine Knights. The Cardinals didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the 8.5-point advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game. Their loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Mike James, who had 16 points, and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who had nine points along with ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Wright State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Wednesday as they fell 102-97 to the Davidson Wildcats. Wright State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Trey Calvin, who had 37 points.

The losses bumped both teams down to an identical 0-1. A couple last-season defensive stats to keep an eye on: The Cardinals have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.80% from the floor on average, which is the 41st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Wright State is stumbling into the contest with the 361st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 71.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center -- Louisville, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.59

Odds

The Cardinals are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.