Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: Davidson 12-8, Loyola Chi. 14-7

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 4, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $39.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Loyola Chi. Ramblers and the Davidson Wildcats are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on February 4th at Gentile Arena. Loyola Chi. will be strutting in after a win while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Loyola Chi. proved on Tuesday. They strolled past the Billikens with points to spare, taking the game 77-62.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Loyola Chi. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Desmond Watson, who scored 20 points along with two steals and two blocks. Watson didn't help Loyola Chi.'s cause all that much against the Rams two weeks ago but the same can't be said for this game. Braden Norris was another key contributor, scoring 16 points.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 84 points the game before, Davidson faltered in their match last Saturday. They fell 63-58 to the Rams. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Davidson in their matchups with the Rams: they've now lost five in a row.

Despite their loss, Davidson saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Connor Kochera, who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

The Ramblers have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 14-7 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their defeat was their fourth straight at home, which dropped their record down to 12-8.

Looking ahead to Sunday, Loyola Chi. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, watch out: Loyola Chi. is expected to win, but their 5-8 record against the spread as such isn't exactly encouraging.

Loyola Chi. suffered a grim 80-57 defeat to the Wildcats in their previous meeting back in January of 2023. Will Loyola Chi. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Loyola Chi. is a 4.5-point favorite against Davidson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ramblers as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Series History

Davidson has won both of the games they've played against Loyola Chi. in the last 5 years.