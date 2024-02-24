Who's Playing

George Mason Patriots @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: George Mason 18-8, Loyola Chi. 19-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Gentile Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $40.40

What to Know

George Mason has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Loyola Chi. Ramblers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Gentile Arena. Loyola Chi. is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop George Mason in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Wednesday, the Patriots didn't have too much breathing room in their match against the Flyers, but they still walked away with a 71-67 victory.

Baraka Okojie was the offensive standout of the contest as he scored 19 points. He didn't help George Mason's cause all that much against the Colonials last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this contest. The team also got some help courtesy of Amari Kelly, who scored 12 points along with five rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chi. waltzed into their match on Sunday with five straight wins but they left with six. They walked away with a 77-67 victory over the Rams.

Loyola Chi. can attribute much of their success to Dame Adelekun, who scored 21 points along with six rebounds and five blocks. Adelekun didn't help Loyola Chi.'s cause all that much against the Hawks last Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game. Another player making a difference was Philip Alston, who dropped a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds.

The Patriots' win bumped their record up to 18-8. As for the Ramblers, they are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 19-7 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: George Mason have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Loyola Chi. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Not only did both teams in this Saturday's game win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Going forward, Loyola Chi. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last six times they've played.

Odds

Loyola Chi. is a 3.5-point favorite against George Mason, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ramblers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 137 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Loyola Chi. has won 2 out of their last 3 games against George Mason.