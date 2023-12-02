Who's Playing

Harvard Crimson @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: Harvard 6-2, Loyola Chi. 4-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois

What to Know

The Harvard Crimson will head out on the road to face off against the Loyola Chi. Ramblers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joseph J. Gentile Center. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Wednesday, the Crimson earned a 80-75 victory over the Eagles.

Meanwhile, the Ramblers beat the Cougars 62-53 on Tuesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Loyola Chi.

Loyola Chi. can attribute much of their success to Sheldon Edwards, who scored 14 points, and Jalen Quinn, who scored 15 points. Quinn continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

The Crimson pushed their record up to 6-2 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.3 points per game. As for the Ramblers, they now have a winning record of 4-3.

While fans of Harvard and Loyola Chi. were happy after their last outing, their bettors probably weren't as neither team covered. Looking forward, Loyola Chi. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Harvard have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Loyola Chi. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Loyola Chi. is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Harvard, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Ramblers, as the game opened with the Ramblers as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

Series History

Harvard won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.