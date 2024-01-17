Who's Playing

Massachusetts Minutemen @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: Massachusetts 11-5, Loyola Chi. 11-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Loyola Chi. Ramblers and the Massachusetts Minutemen are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 17th at Gentile Center. Loyola Chi. will be strutting in after a win while Massachusetts will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Saint Joseph's typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Loyola Chi. proved too difficult a challenge. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 78-75 win over the Hawks.

Loyola Chi.'s success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Jayden Dawson led the charge by scoring 20 points. Dawson continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Massachusetts and Rhode Island on Saturday hardly resembled the 69-45 effort from their previous meeting. The Minutemen fell 89-77 to the Rams. Massachusetts didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Josh Cohen, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds.

The Ramblers have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for the Minutemen, their defeat was their fourth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 11-5.

Wednesday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Loyola Chi. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Massachusetts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Loyola Chi. came out on top in a nail-biter against Massachusetts when the teams last played back in February of 2023, sneaking past 64-62. Will Loyola Chi. repeat their success, or does Massachusetts have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Loyola Chi. won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.