Richmond Spiders @ Loyola Chi. Ramblers

Current Records: Richmond 9-5, Loyola Chi. 10-5

What to Know

Richmond has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Richmond Spiders and the Loyola Chi. Ramblers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Joseph J. Gentile Center. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Even though Richmond has not done well against St. Bona. recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Spiders rang in the new year with a 65-54 victory over the Bonnies. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, as Richmond did.

Richmond's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Isaiah Bigelow, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 13 rebounds. Those 13 rebounds set a new season-high mark for him. Jordan King was another key contributor, scoring 18 points.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chi. had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 19.3 points), and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They walked away with a 72-67 victory over the Dukes.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Loyola Chi. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Des Watson, who scored 15 points.

The Spiders pushed their record up to 9-5 with that victory, which was their eighth straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 77.6 points per game. As for the Ramblers, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six contests, which provided a nice bump to their 10-5 record this season.

Tuesday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Richmond just can't miss this season, having made 47.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Loyola Chi. struggles in that department as they've made 46.8% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Richmond is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Loyola Chi. is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Richmond, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

Richmond has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Loyola Chi..