WATCH: Loyola-Chicago international icon Sister Jean throws out first pitch at Chicago Cubs game
Baseball's most lovable franchise welcomed in the woman behind the most heartwarming story in college basketball
You knew this had to happen.
After Loyola-Chicago made a Cinderella run to the Final Four, the basketball team was due to get a lot of hometown love from the big sports franchises. But with the Chicago Blackhawks out of the NHL Playoffs for the first time in a decade and the Chicago Bulls continuing to be even worse than their intra-city hockey mates, the Cubs made the most sense for Loyola's next shining moment.
The team, which held its home opener on Tuesday, stepped up and welcomed in Ramblers coach Porter Moser and team chaplain/international superstar Sister Jean Dolores-Schmidt.
Sister Jean is looking good in Cubbie blue. She and Moser are both Cubs fans, as both are from the Chicago area.
Dolorest-Schmidt, who is living better at 98 than perhaps anyone in human history, had a pretty solid first pitch.
All things considered, that was better than Carl Lewis and 50 Cent's efforts in years past.
Here's Moser, Dolores-Schmidt and Cubs manager Joe Maddon.
Sister Jean has been commanding huge audiences for weeks now; her press conference at the Final Four was the biggest non-game event for the media in San Antonio.
Ramblers senior Ben Richardson had the honors of throwing out the first pitch from the mound. Pretty awesome, right? Richardson never could have envisioned getting such an opportunity even as recently as three weeks ago. A Final Four run is truly life-changing.
Moser is scheduled to sing "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" during the seventh-inning stretch. We'll get video of that performance -- good, bad or otherwise -- posted as soon as it happens.
