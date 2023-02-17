Who's Playing

Dayton @ Loyola Chicago

Current Records: Dayton 17-9; Loyola Chicago 9-16

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Loyola Chicago Ramblers are heading back home. The Ramblers and the Dayton Flyers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Joseph J. Gentile Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Loyola Chicago came out on top in a nail-biter against the Massachusetts Minutemen on Tuesday, sneaking past 64-62. The top scorer for Loyola Chicago was guard Braden Norris (17 points).

Meanwhile, Dayton didn't have too much trouble with the Saint Louis Billikens at home last week as they won 70-56. Dayton's success was spearheaded by the efforts of forward Toumani Camara, who posted a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds, and guard Malachi Smith, who had 14 points and six assists. That makes it three consecutive games in which Camara has had at least ten rebounds.

Loyola Chicago is expected to lose this next one by 7. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 8-17), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

The wins brought the Ramblers up to 9-16 and the Flyers to 17-9. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Loyola Chicago is 351st worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 15.7 on average. Dayton has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 15th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $43.60

Odds

The Flyers are a solid 7-point favorite against the Ramblers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Dayton won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.