Fairleigh Dickinson @ Loyola Chicago

What to Know

The Fairleigh Dickinson Knights and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers will face off at 8 p.m. ET November 7th at Joseph J. Gentile Center to kick off their 2022 seasons. Returning after a rocky 4-22 year, Fairleigh Dickinson is aiming to prove that the past does not define them. Loyola Chicago went 25-8 last season and made a brief appearance in the NCAA tournament before losing 54-41 to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the first round.

Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Knights ranked 351st worst with respect to points allowed per game last season, where the squad gave up 79.2 on average (bottom 101%). Loyola Chicago's defense has more to brag about, as they they were 17th best (top 5%) in points allowed per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season giving up only 61.5 on average.

Since the experts predict a defeat, Fairleigh Dickinson will need to dig deep. We'll soon see whether they can make the experts look bad.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Ramblers are a big 26.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Ramblers, as the game opened with the Ramblers as a 24.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.