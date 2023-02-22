Who's Playing

Fordham @ Loyola Chicago

Current Records: Fordham 21-6; Loyola Chicago 9-17

What to Know

Get ready for an Atlantic 10 battle as the Loyola Chicago Ramblers and the Fordham Rams will face off at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Joseph J. Gentile Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Loyola Chicago ended up a good deal behind the Dayton Flyers when they played this past Friday, losing 65-49. Guard Braden Norris had a rough night: he finished with only two points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 39 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Fordham lost to the VCU Rams on the road by a decisive 80-61 margin. Fordham's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Will Richardson, who shot 6-for-10 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points. Richardson had some trouble finding his footing against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies last Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Ramblers are now 9-17 while Fordham sits at 21-6. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Loyola Chicago is stumbling into the matchup with the 43rd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.8 on average. Fordham has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.30% percent of their shots, which is the 47th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.