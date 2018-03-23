Watch Loyola-Chicago vs. Kansas State online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, time, date
K-State is fresh off an upset of UK, and face Cinderella story Loyola in the Elite Eight on Saturday
The Cinderella story of Sister Jean and No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago continued on Thursday, as the Ramblers ousted No. 7 seed Nevada in a 69-68 thriller. They will meet No. 9 seed Kansas State on Saturday in the Elite Eight, with an opportunity to advance to the Final Four on the line.
Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.
Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket
About No. 11 seed Loyola Chicago
Loyola's not done yet! The Ramblers have won all three of their NCAA Tournament games by a combined four points -- their latest close call coming in a one-point defeat of Nevada. Their offense, though potent, will be put to the test in ways it hasn't been yet against a pesky Kansas State team that relies on its defense and fundamentals on both ends.
About No. 9 seed Kansas State
Kansas State was the better team from start to finish on Thursday in dispatching Kentucky 61-58. The Wildcats got 22 points from Xavier Sneed in the process, too. And despite a banged-up Dean Wade, they look every bit the part of a Final Four team primed to make a run at the title.
So what side should you back in Loyola-Chicago vs. Kansas State? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Loyola-Kansas State spread you can bank on over 60 percent of the time, all from the computer model on a blistering 21-9 run on NCAA Tournament picks.
Viewing Information
- Location: Phillips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- When: Saturday, March 24 at 6:09 p.m. ET
- TV: TBS
- Stream: March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.
Bracket Busted? Start fresh each round and compete for your chance to win a trip to the 2019 Final Four. Play Round-by-Round now.
-
March Madness results, tip times, sked
March Madness continues to be off-the-wall insane. Check out scores and tip times from every...
-
Michigan vs. Florida State preview
The Wolverines dominated Texas A&M en route to an Elite Eight appearance
-
Michigan vs. FSU odds, Elite 8 picks
Our proven computer model simulated Saturday's FSU vs. Michigan Elite Eight game 10,000 ti...
-
Kansas vs. Clemson odds, Sweet 16 picks
Stephen Oh has his finger on the pulse of Clemson basketball and just released a play for...
-
Printable NCAA Tournament bracket
Your current bracket is almost surely busted. Print a new one here after all of the upsets...
-
Final Four tip times, TV schedule, dates
The road to the Final Four has been nearly paved, with 12 teams vying for the four precious...