Watch Loyola-Chicago vs. Kansas State online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live updates, live stream, time, date

Two surprise teams are in the South Regional final in Atlanta. No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago is the surprise story of this year's NCAA Tournament and has Sister Jean on its side as it tries to continue its Cinderella run. No. 9 seed Kansas State surprised No. 5 seed Kentucky on Thursday and will try and crush another dream and make it to the Final Four in San Antonio.

Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.

About No. 11 seed Loyola Chicago

Loyola's not done yet! The Ramblers have won all three of their NCAA Tournament games by a combined four points -- their latest close call coming in a one-point defeat of Nevada. Their offense, though potent, will be put to the test in ways it hasn't been yet against a pesky Kansas State team that relies on its defense and fundamentals on both ends.

About No. 9 seed Kansas State



Kansas State was the better team from start to finish on Thursday in dispatching Kentucky 61-58. The Wildcats got 22 points from Xavier Sneed in the process, too. And despite a banged-up Dean Wade, they look every bit the part of a Final Four team primed to make a run at the title.

Viewing Information

Location : Phillips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia



: Phillips Arena in Atlanta, Georgia When : Saturday at 6:09 p.m. ET



: Saturday at 6:09 p.m. ET TV : TBS



: TBS Stream: March Madness Live

March Madness Live Follow: CBS Sports App

