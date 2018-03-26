Watch Loyola-Chicago vs. Michigan Final Four online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, time, date

On the one side of the March Madness brackets, both No. 1 seeds were lost in the ridiculousness of the opening weekend, and Loyola-Chicago and Michigan capitalized. Staring across the bracket at Villanova and Kansas are a No. 11 seed and a No. 3 seed -- Cinderella and a team that is defying the odds to keep winning.

For Michigan, it's been a strange route to get here. From a terrible win against Montana to a miracle shot against Houston in Wichita during the opening weekend, Michigan's second weekend has looked a lot better. It demolished Texas A&M before having struggles with a physical Florida State team, but behind ridiculously gritty defense it's survived everything thus far.

Loyola-Chicago has had, if possible, a weirder road. It won its first three games by a combined four points before destroying Kansas State. The Sister Jean Dream is alive and well, and Loyola-Chicago tied for the highest seed to ever make the Final Four. Loyola-Chicago is keeping the Missouri Valley on the map, but right now it's all about the Ramblers.

Michigan and Loyola-Chicago is, to be frank, a strange match-up. Michigan's key players haven't really played as such this tournament, with the Wolverines instead relying on a cohesive gameplan and stingy defense. Loyola-Chicago, meanwhile, is getting great play from Ben Richardson -- who had a career high in the regional final against Kansas State -- and it looks like it absolutely caught fire at the right time.

Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket.

Viewing Information

Location : Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas



: Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas When : Saturday, March 31 at 6:09 p.m. ET



: Saturday, March 31 at 6:09 p.m. ET TV : TBS



: TBS Stream: March Madness Live

March Madness Live Follow: CBS Sports App

So what side you should back? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Michigan-Loyola spread you can bank on almost 60 percent of the time, all from the advanced computer model on a blistering 8-1 run on NCAA Tournament picks.