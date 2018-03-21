Watch Loyola-Chicago vs. Nevada online: 2018 NCAA Tournament live stream, time, date

No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago has been the Cinderella of the NCAA Tournament. But can the Ramblers keep dancing deep into the second weekend? They will face a talented Nevada team that, despite falling behind in both games in the Tournament, has proven it has the offensive firepower to down any team. The Wolf Pack are coming off an historic defeat of No. 2 seed Cincinnati.

Below you'll find information on how to watch or stream the game.

Click here to follow our LIVE bracket



About No. 11 seed Loyola-Chicago

The Ramblers have been the better team in both their first two games. It's not a fluke that they're in the Sweet 16. And now that they're there, they face 7 seed Nevada -- not 2 seed Cincinnati -- for a shot to advance to the Elite Eight. Can Sister Jean's magic keep them rolling?

About No. 7 seed Nevada



Nevada's win over Cincinnati was stunning. It held a lead for only 9 seconds and still won, after shaking off an incredible 22-point deficit to stun the Bearcats. Against Loyola-Chicago though, the Wolf Pack can ill-afford to fall behind. The Rambler's and their offense have the talent and capability to make this one ugly if Eric Musselman's team stumbles out of the gate.

So what side of Loyola-Nevada do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to get a strong pick from an advanced computer model on a red-hot 15-3 run.

Viewing Information

When : Thursday, March 22 at 7:07 p.m. ET

: Thursday, March 22 at 7:07 p.m. ET Where : Philips Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia



: Philips Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia TV : CBS



: CBS Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) App: March Madness Live

March Madness Live Follow: CBS Sports App

The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.