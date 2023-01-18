Who's Playing

Saint Louis @ Loyola Chicago

Current Records: Saint Louis 12-6; Loyola Chicago 6-11

What to Know

The Saint Louis Billikens and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 18 at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The Billikens will be strutting in after a victory while Loyola Chicago will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Saint Louis beat the George Washington Colonials 81-74 this past Saturday. Saint Louis can attribute much of their success to guard Javonte Perkins, who had 27 points along with six rebounds.

Meanwhile, a win for Loyola Chicago just wasn't in the stars this past Saturday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. It's hard to picture a worse loss than the 86-55 bruising that they suffered against the Saint Joseph's Hawks. The losing side was boosted by forward Philip Alston, who posted a double-double on 16 points and 11 boards in addition to three blocks.

Saint Louis is the favorite in this one, with an expected 5.5-point margin of victory. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Billikens' win brought them up to 12-6 while the Ramblers' defeat pulled them down to 6-11. Two stats to keep an eye on: Saint Louis is stumbling into the game with the fourth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.6 on average. Loyola Chicago has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 360th worst in college basketball in turnovers per game, with 16.9 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Watch on your Phone: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Billikens are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Ramblers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Billikens as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.