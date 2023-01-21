Who's Playing

St. Bonaventure @ Loyola Chicago

Current Records: St. Bonaventure 10-9; Loyola Chicago 6-12

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the St. Bonaventure Bonnies will be on the road. St. Bonaventure and the Loyola Chicago Ramblers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Joseph J. Gentile Center. The Bonnies will be strutting in after a win while Loyola Chicago will be stumbling in from a loss.

St. Bonaventure beat the Duquesne Dukes 65-56 on Wednesday. Four players on St. Bonaventure scored in the double digits: guard Daryl Banks III (15), forward Chad Venning (12), forward Yann Farell (11), and guard Kyrell Luc (10).

Meanwhile, the game between Loyola Chicago and the Saint Louis Billikens on Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with the Ramblers falling 76-59 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Loyola Chicago's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Braden Norris, who had 15 points.

Loyola Chicago's defeat took them down to 6-12 while St. Bonaventure's victory pulled them up to 10-9. In their win, the Bonnies relied heavily on Yann Farell, who had 11 points along with six boards. Loyola Chicago will need to find a way to minimize his impact if they want to win.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois

Joseph J. Gentile Center -- Chicago, Illinois Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.